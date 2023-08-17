Birmingham's weather today
This morning, we can expect scattered showers. Temperatures will start from a cool 16°C. As the day progresses, the conditions will shift to variable cloudiness with sunny spells. We can still anticipate scattered showers throughout the day. By this afternoon, temperatures will have peaked at 24°C.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the day will begin with a temperature of 16°C, a slight dip compared to this morning. We'll see cloudy skies that will persist for the whole day, bringing light to moderate rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than today, reaching its highest at 18°C. Overall, tomorrow will be wet and cooler, with temperatures varying between 15°C and 18°C.
In the next few days, we can anticipate a general trend of patchy rain and cloud cover. Morning temperatures will start from roughly 17°C. During the day, we can expect a mix of cloudiness and sunny spells and the temperatures will rise to a maximum of about 23°C. So folks, keep your umbrellas and raincoats handy!
