Birmingham's weather, Tuesday August 15
The day started off cloudy, with temperatures registering around 12°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sky will remain cloudy with temperatures peaking at 21°C.
Tomorrow morning will see the same cloudy conditions, albeit slightly warmer, starting off at 13°C. The cloud cover will persist into the afternoon, but temperatures will rise slightly higher than today, reaching a peak of 23°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we can sense an upward trend in temperatures. The mornings are expected to kick off at a considerably warmer 16°C, and afternoons will see temperatures soaring up to 24°C. Overall, we can expect the sky to be intermittently cloudy with sunny spells, making for a pleasant few days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox