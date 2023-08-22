Birmingham's weather, Tuesday August 22
This morning, we can expect cloudy skies with possible scattered showers and a moderate temperature of around 15°C. Moving into the afternoon, conditions will remain largely overcast, but there will be a slight rise in temperature, reaching a high of 21°C.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than this morning, with temperatures predicted to be around 16°C. While the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells, there's less of a chance of rain as compared to today. By the afternoon, the temperature will further increase to a pleasant 22°C under partially cloudy skies. Tomorrow will bring us a minimum temperature of approximately 14°C and a maximum of 22°C.
As we look ahead, the weather over the next few days will continue to be varied with both sunshine and scattered showers. Temperatures will range moderately from a low of around 14°C to highs near 20°C. It seems like we'll be having a typical transitional period between seasons, so make sure to dress accordingly.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox