Birmingham's weather, Wednesday August 16
The morning starts off sunny, with temperatures hitting a cool 13°C. As we move through the morning, temperatures will rise, bringing a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures climb throughout the rest of the day, reaching a peak of 23°C in the afternoon under partly cloudy conditions.
The weather outlook for tomorrow morning seems slightly warmer compared to today. We can expect scattered showers throughout the day. However, these showers seem to give way to a bit of sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will again peak at 23°C, with the morning starting off at a slightly warmer 16°C.
Over the next few days, there will be a noticeable shift. We're moving from our current sunny spells with a little cloud to a more rainy outlook. Temperature-wise, things will get a bit cooler. The coming days are expected to have maximum temperatures of around 20°C and minimum temperatures just above 14°C. Prepare yourselves for a wet and cooler change in the days ahead!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox