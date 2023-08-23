Birmingham's weather, Wednesday August 23
Today, we can expect overcast skies that will transition into a cloudy day. The morning will be slightly cool with temperatures hovering around 15°C. This will rise gradually into the afternoon, reaching a comfortable 22°C. While the likelihood of rainfall is low, scattered showers may occur later in the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to be in the region of 16°C. Skies will be cloudy but will clear up as we move into the afternoon. The day's maximum temperatures will be around 22°C.
As for the weather over the next few days, there is a change in the climate, especially with the potential for scattered showers popping up. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler, ranging between 11°C and 19°C. The conditions will be generally cloudy, especially in the mornings, but it's expected to clear up leaving some sunny spells in the afternoon. Nonetheless, it is advisable to keep an umbrella handy for any sudden showers.
