Birmingham's weather, Wednesday August 30th
Today in Birmingham, you can expect a cloudy morning with sunny spells. Morning temperatures will start around a cool 10°C, so a light jacket might be a good idea for early risers. It will certainly be advisable to take an umbrella with you as scattered showers are expected. Into the afternoon, the cloud cover continues with a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 17°C.
Looking to tomorrow, the morning will likely begin with temperatures around 11°C, not much change from today. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, and the chance of scattered showers persists. Comparative to today, it will be slightly cooler. As the day proceeds into the afternoon, the sky remains cloudy and scattered showers are a possibility. The temperature will peak at 14°C, making it a cooler day than today.
In the next few days, the trend of scattered showers with cloudy skies punctuated by sunny spells continues. Minimum temperatures will be around 13°C and the maximum temperatures will go up to 20°C. It seems the coats and umbrellas will need to stay in stand-by for a few more days in Birmingham.
