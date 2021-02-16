Bitcoin crosses 50,000 dollar mark

The bitcoin logo
The bitcoin logo (AP)
By The Newsroom
13:26pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Bitcoin has crossed the 50,000 US dollar (£36,000) mark as the volatile digital currency soared to new heights.

It rallied as more companies signalled that bitcoin could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services.

Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (AP)

Then, last Monday, Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla said it had bought 1.5 billion dollars (£1.07 billion) of bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as a form of payment for its high-end cars.

It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla’s lead.

Analysts predict a slow evolution towards widespread usage of bitcoins to pay for goods and services.

