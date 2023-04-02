02 April 2023

Blinken urges Russia to release two detained Americans

By The Newsroom
02 April 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said.

In the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mr Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin’s detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call.

Mr Blinken called for his immediate release.

He also sought the immediate release of Mr Whelan, whom the statement said was wrongfully detained.

Mr Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless.

Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” according to the State Department.

