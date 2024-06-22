Blue plaques unveiled for stars including Sir Norman Wisdom and Leslie Grantham

Ten blue plaques have been unveiled for stars including Sir Norman Wisdom and Leslie Grantham at the Royal Variety Charity’s care home.

Broadcaster Mike Read hosted the ceremony, celebrating a number of the home’s past residents, on Saturday afternoon in the grounds of Brinsworth House, Twickenham.

Sir Norman, best known for starring in a string of comedy films during the 1950s and 1960s, died in 2010 aged 95, while Grantham, who was known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts on British soap EastEnders, died aged 71 in 2018.

Other celebrities who have been celebrated with plaques include; impressionist Mike Yarwood, EastEnders actress Mona Hammond, the Clark Brothers member Steve Clark, and musical wife and husband duo Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson.

The lives of married double-act Joy and Manny Francois, DJ Duncan Johnson, acrobat Serge Ganjou, and cellist Alexander “Bobby” Kok, have also been commemorated with a plaque.

The chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, Giles Cooper, said: “The Royal Variety Charity residential and care home, Brinsworth House, has, for over a century, been a place of great joy for our residents.

“In the past, we have celebrated a number of those in our care with blue plaques, including Dame Thora Hird, Danny La Rue and John Inman.

“Now, it is time to formally acknowledge more entertainers, musicians and actors, who gave so much to national life over many decades.”

The English Heritage London blue plaques scheme commemorates the lives of notable people who lived or worked in buildings in the city.

It runs on public suggestions, and the main conditions are that the subject must have been dead for at least 20 years and have lived or worked in Greater London.

The Royal Variety Charity assists those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and it owns and manages its own residential and nursing care home for elderly entertainers in London.

The King was announced as the new patron of the charity in May.