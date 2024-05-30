30 May 2024

Bodies found in search for father and son, 12, missing on hillwalking trip

By The Newsroom
30 May 2024

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing after going hillwalking in Glencoe in the Highlands, police have said.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in the area where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Police said that two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening.

Our thoughts are with all those involved

They are yet to be formally identified, however, the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.

Police said inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

Police said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rishi Sunak calls July 4th General Election

news

Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

news

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news