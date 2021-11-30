Body formally identified as missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A body found close to a beach has been identified as missing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod police said.

The 18-year-old was last seen alive waiting at a bus stop on the evening of Saturday November 20 in Plymouth as she headed out to meet up with friends.

Her body was found three days later close to the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she was last seen.

Musician Cody Ackland has appeared in court charged with the teenager’s murder and been remanded in custody to await trial.

A woman lays flowers on Sheepstor Road in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The 24-year-old appeared before Truro Crown Court on Monday and is due in court again on January 24.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on November 23 is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

An inquest into the teenager’s death is due to be opened on Wednesday morning by Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon.

Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at about 6pm on Saturday November 20 and was last seen waiting at a bus stop close to her house.

Hundreds of people gathered by the spot she was last seen to hold a candlelit vigil in her memory.

A bank of flowers dotted with candles has been laid by local residents over the past few days.

Donna McLeod, the victim’s mother, was very distressed during the vigil but was able to thank the crowd for all the love and support her family has received over the last few days.

“Thank you for doing everything to try and find her and bring our baby home,” she said.

Ackland was the lead guitarist in Plymouth-based indy band Rakuda, who released their first EP in August this year.

The remaining Rakuda band members announced on Friday they would be disbanding “with immediate effect”.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, they wrote: “The remaining members of Rakuda… are all extremely shocked and in complete disbelief by the tragic event that has unfolded over the last several days.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends who must be devastated at their loss.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided that we shall not be going forward as a band and will be disbanding with immediate effect. We will not be making any further comments at this time.”