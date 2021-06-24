Body found after Ben Nevis walker reported missing

Sarah Buick (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
18:33pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
A body has been found in the search for a woman who was last seen at the summit of Ben Nevis.

Sarah Buick, 24, posted a selfie from the top of the UK’s highest mountain to social media at around 5am on Tuesday.

It was captioned: “Good morning from ben nevis!”

The experienced walker, from Dundee, had not been or heard from since the post.

Police said a body has now been recovered from the mountain range and her family has been informed.

The force added there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

