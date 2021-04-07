Body found in Epping Forest lake confirmed as Richard Okorogheye
Police have confirmed the body of a man found in a lake in Epping Forest, Essex, is that of missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye
Mr Okorogheye went missing after leaving his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London on the evening of March 22.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said they were informed by Essex Police that the body of a man was found in a pond in the woodland.
On Wednesday evening, police said formal identification had taken place and the body is confirmed as that of Mr Okorogheye.
The family of the student, who has sickle cell disease, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Met Police said.
His death is being treated as unexplained and police do not believe at this stage that there was any third-party involvement.
The cause of death is pending while further investigations are carried out, however police found no evidence of physical trauma or assault, the force said.