Body found in search for 16-year-old boy in Dudley reservoir

A body has been found during the search for a 16-year-old boy in a reservoir in Dudley.

West Midlands Police said the boy got into difficulties in Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton at just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Police discovered a body in the water shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday, with formal identification yet to take place.

This has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: “This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive.

“We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us.”

Specialist search teams had been working with West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

James Williams, assistant chief ambulance officer, said: “This is a truly tragic outcome, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to boy’s family and friends.

“Our specialist water rescue hazardous area response team paramedics were immediately deployed into the water to join fellow emergency service colleagues in the search.

“Hart paramedics and an incident commander remained at the scene overnight and this morning with police, fire and specialist divers to continue the search.

“Sadly, the teenage boy was found by the dive team and was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene.

“We would like to thank the public and local community for their continued co-operation whilst emergency colleagues remain at the scene.”