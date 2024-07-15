15 July 2024

Body in Jay Slater search ‘found with his possessions and clothes’

By The Newsroom
15 July 2024

A body has been found in the search for missing Briton Jay Slater, who vanished on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife last month.

Charity LBT Global said that, while formal identification has not yet taken place, the remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.

Members of a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard discovered the body near the village of Masca on Monday.

The force said Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Trump heads to Republican convention as authorities probe assassination attempt

news

Police still waiting to interview suspected triple crossbow killer

news

Gareth Southgate weighing up future after ‘very painful’ defeat to Spain

football