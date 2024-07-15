Body in Jay Slater search ‘found with his possessions and clothes’
By The Newsroom
A body has been found in the search for missing Briton Jay Slater, who vanished on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife last month.
Charity LBT Global said that, while formal identification has not yet taken place, the remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.
Members of a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard discovered the body near the village of Masca on Monday.
The force said Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.
