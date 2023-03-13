Body of man recovered from scene of explosion in Swansea

The body of a man has been recovered from the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Swansea, police said.

Emergency services were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

The man had previously been unaccounted for and his family have now been informed, according to South Wales Police.

Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast, with images from the scene showing one house collapsed and another badly damaged.

The force said other neighbouring properties were also damaged by the explosion, which shook houses miles from the scene and left debris strewn across the surrounding area.

Superintendent Steve Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and those affected by this tragic incident. We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact on the wider community and allow access to homes as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so.

“I would like to thank the community for the patience and support during what is a challenging incident.”

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

An investigation will now get under way to establish the cause of the incident and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, the force said.