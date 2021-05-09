Body of newborn baby found in canal in north-west London

Baby found in Grand Union Canal
Baby found in Grand Union Canal (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
16:43pm, Sun 09 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The body of a newborn baby has been found in the Grand Union Canal in north-west London, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called at just before 1.20pm on Sunday to the body of an infant found in the water near to Old Oak Lane.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

An urgent investigation is under way to establish the circumstances, the force said.

Baby found in Grand Union Canal (PA Wire)

A number of cordons are in place at the scene.

The Met has urged the baby’s mother to “seek medical assistance” by dialling 999.

Witnesses said that dozens of police, ambulance and fire vehicles can be seen in the area, close to an industrial estate in Park Royal.

A number of roads and pathways have been cordoned off, with police continuing to extend the area.

Baby found in Grand Union Canal (PA Wire)

Officers have told people the cordons could be in place for “hours”.

Emergency staff wearing diving clothing, such as wetsuits, could also be seen walking close to where the incident took place.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:35pm today to Old Oak Lane, NW10, to reports of a body of an infant found in the canal.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene: an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a clinical team manager and two ambulance crews. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team.

“Sadly, an infant was confirmed to be deceased at the scene.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Baby

PA