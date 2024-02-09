09 February 2024

Body of six-year-old boy found in car in Ireland

By The Newsroom
09 February 2024

Irish police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Co Waterford.

The discovery was made shortly before midnight.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a police station in Co Waterford.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Irish police said inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

