Boki the bear takes ‘favourite’ medicine Calpol as he recovers from surgery

A brown bear who underwent brain surgery in the first operation of its kind in the UK is recovering “remarkably well” as he takes Calpol to treat his head.

Boki, a brown bear from the Wildwood Trust near Canterbury, Kent, went under the knife after an MRI scan revealed he had hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain.

The two-year-old bear is said to be recovering well but is not yet “out of the woods” and is taking his “favourite” medicine Calpol, a painkiller for children containing paracetamol.

Jon Forde, head of bears at Wildwood Trust, told the PA news agency: “He is on a few different medications to help him heal in different ways but one of the most surprising to people would be Calpol, it is also obviously his favourite one!”

He said he is impressed by Boki’s speedy recovery, but added it will take some time before his fur grows out.

“Boki is recovering remarkably well and it is genuinely surprising to see how quickly he has returned to form over the last five days,” Mr Forde said.

“He still isn’t out of the woods and has a long way to go yet, but you can’t help but be amazed by how unfazed he is.

“The scars are healing also at an impressively quick pace, but his fur will take 6 months to a year to grow back.”

Mr Forde said Boki is returning to his “pre-operation self” each day as specialists give him around-the-clock care.

He added: “He was at the fence wanting interaction and attention from us, which we of course provided. He has a great appetite and at the moment we are working hard to keep him happy and warm.

“He is out in his shut off during the day but is spending the cold nights inside where we can keep him warm and keep a constant vigil on him.”

Boki had been suffering from seizures and related health issues.

Specialist wildlife veterinary surgeon Romain Pizzi carried out the surgery on October 9, which aimed to drain fluid from the bear’s brain, at Wildwood Trust.

This is the first time an operation of this kind has been carried out in the UK and Dr Pizzi became the first surgeon to perform a similar operation on a black bear in Asia.

The conservation charity said it is fundraising for Boki’s surgery and immediate aftercare costs, which are expected to be around £20,000.

To find out more and to donate, visit: https://wildwoodtrust.org/brown-bear-rescue.