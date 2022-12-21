Border security ‘non-negotiable’ during strikes, says command boss
Safety and security at borders will be “non-negotiable” during strike action, a Border Force boss has insisted.
Chief operating officer Steve Dann said there were “robust plans in place” to limit the impact but warned “people should be prepared for disruption”.
About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union will strike every day from Friday to the end of the year, except December 27.
Action is being taken in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs by workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.
Mr Dann said: “Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our borders safe and secure, that’s something that we will not compromise on. It’s non-negotiable.
“In anticipation of the strike action, Border Force has for a number of months undertaken extensive planning, and we’ve been working with the travel industry and continue to work closely with all UK ports to assess the impacts of the announcement on the travelling public.
“We do have robust plans in place to minimise delays to passengers, but we’ve been very clear from the start that people should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead.”
