07 November 2021

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit temple for Diwali

By The Newsroom
07 November 2021

Boris Johnson has praised the “incredible contribution” made by Britain’s Hindu population as he visited a temple for Diwali festivities.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Neasden Temple in north London.

During the visit, Mr Johnson was handed a shirt as a present for his son Wilfred by seven year-old Amisha Patel.

Boris Johnson is given a gift for his son Wilfred (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

After his visit to the temple – officially called the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Mr Johnson said: “As we mark Hindu New Year and Diwali I’d like to send my warmest wishes to all British Hindus who make an incredible contribution to our country.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Senior Tory says PM risks becoming ‘former occupant of No 10’ over Paterson

news

Huge crowds of protesters take to the streets across UK calling for stronger action on climate

news

Eight dead and several injured in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Texas as rapper Travis Scott performs

world news