Boris Johnson receives second Covid vaccine dose

By The Newsroom
18:10pm, Thu 03 Jun 2021
Boris Johnson has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister got his jab at the Francis Crick Institute in central London on Thursday evening.

Mr Johnson gave a thumbs up after the jab and said he “didn’t feel a thing”, the same reaction he gave to his first dose  at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London March.

The second injection came just under 11 weeks after his first dose on March 19, and was administered by Dr James Black.

Mr Johnson thanked Dr Black, who said he was volunteering at the vaccine centre once a week while continuing his work on blood cancer research at the institute.

The Prime Minister spent several days in intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital after contracting Covid-19 in Spring 2020.

The news comes on the same day that half of adults in the UK are thought to have received both doses of a vaccine, according to new figures, and a day after the Government announced that three quarters of adults had received their first dose.

A total of 26,422,303 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began almost six months ago.

This is the equivalent of 50.2% of all people aged 18 and over.

In England, 22,442,383 second doses have been given – the equivalent of 50.7% of the adult population.

