Boris Johnson resignation honours list released with Ben Houchen handed peerage
Boris Johnson’s long-awaited resignation honours list has been released, with the former prime minister handing peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.
Former cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel were given a knighthood and a damehood respectively.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Sir Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, were absent from the list, following reports the Government cut them at the 11th hour to swerve potentially damaging by-elections in their seats.
But Ms Dorries earlier announced she was standing down as an MP “with immediate effect”, triggering an early election battle in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.
