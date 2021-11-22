Boris Johnson sees off rebellion to get approval for change to social care plan
Boris Johnson narrowly succeeded in getting the Commons to back a change to social care reforms despite a sizeable Tory rebellion over concerns it will hit poorer pensioners.
Senior Conservative MPs warned they would not back the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argued had been watered down to be less generous.
Ministers were unable to say whether the change to the £86,000 cap on care costs would fulfil an election pledge to guarantee no-one would have to sell their home to pay for care.
And backbench Tory critics joined experts and Labour MPs in warning the move to count only individual payments towards the cap, and not local authority contributions, would cost poorer recipients more in assets than the wealthy.
But the Government worked to see off a potential defeat in the Commons on Monday evening and MPs backed the amendment 272 votes to 246, majority 26.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox