27 June 2022

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

By The Newsroom
27 June 2022

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.

The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.

“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

world news

Woman dead and man fighting for life as house totally flattened in gas explosion

news

Northern Ireland Protocol: MPs are set to vote on controversial new legislation

news