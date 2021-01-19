Boris Johnson will not be caught napping in Downing Street, say aides

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:56pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boris Johnson’s allies have denied claims that he makes space in his diary for a quick nap.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, dismissed as “untrue” reports that he enjoys a “kip for half an hour or so” during a tough day of running the country.

There is “no gap” in his daily schedule for a short sleep, she said.

Her comments came after a Downing Street insider told the Times “it would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so – a power executive business nap to get him ready for the rest of the day”.

Prime Minister’s Questions (PA Wire)

But Ms Stratton said: “Those reports are untrue. The Prime Minister doesn’t have a nap.”

In response to suggestions that Mr Johnson might need extra sleep due to his parental duties with baby son Wilfred, Ms Stratton said: “I don’t know about how many times a night he feeds his son – I hope it’s at least once.

“But he does not have a nap during the day when he is in Downing Street … his day is jam-packed from early in the morning through to late at night.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Johnson

PA