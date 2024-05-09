Botticelli artwork leaves National Gallery on loan for the first time

The painting Venus and Mars by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli has left the National Gallery in London for the first time since its acquisition in 1874.

The artwork, which will be displayed at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum, is one of 12 paintings from the National Gallery’s collection which are going on loan at 12 locations around the UK to mark the institution’s 200th birthday on Friday.

Venus and Mars, created in about 1485, will be shown alongside other masterpieces of Italian art from the 15th and 16th Century from the Fitzwilliam’s own collection.

These include Titian’s Venus and Cupid with a lute-player (circa 1555-1565) and Antico’s sculpture of the god Apollo (circa 1520-2).

Organisers say narratives of sex, nudity, intimacy, gender and power will be explored through the temporary display.

Luke Syson, director of the Fitzwilliam Museum, said: “At the Fitzwilliam Museum, we are all absolutely delighted to be taking part in this wonderful celebration of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary.

“We are particularly thrilled to be the first museum ever to borrow Botticelli’s extraordinary Venus and Mars since it was acquired for the nation 150 years ago.

“It is really exciting to display it with Italian Renaissance masterpieces from our own collection; Antico’s newly bequeathed Apollo Belvedere and Titian’s Venus and the Lute Player, that speak to it, to create a display that explores love and desire, nudity and gender expectations, and the delights and dangers of looking.

“I am confident that visitors to the Fitzwilliam will hugely enjoy this opportunity to see Venus and Mars in this exciting Cambridge context.”

The other 11 locations where works from the National Gallery are on loan, and the artists whose work will go on display from Friday, are: Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, Vermeer; Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle, Turner; York Art Gallery, York, Monet; Ulster Museum, Belfast, Caravaggio; Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, Velazquez; Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, Leicester, Renoir; National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth, Canaletto; Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, Bristol, Constable; Ikon Gallery, Birmingham, Artemisia; Ashmolean Museum, Oxford, The Wilton Diptych; Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, Brighton, Rembrandt.

The paintings will be loaned for between two and four months, with the final displays concluding on September 10 2024.