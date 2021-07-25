Boy, 11, found dead after water searched in park

Police Scotland said the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware of the incident (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
9:43am, Sun 25 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

An 11-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water while visiting a park.

Emergency services were called to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a male youth was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman added that while the young victim has not yet been formally identified, the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware of the death.

The tragedy came less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy died in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday.

A teenager was found dead in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday (PA) (PA Archive)

On the latest incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 4.30pm on Saturday July 24 following the report of a concern for person in the water at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware.”

The spokesman added that a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

PA