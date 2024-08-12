Boy, 12, admits throwing missile at police van during unrest in Manchester

A 12-year-old boy has admitted throwing a missile at a police van and taking part in two separate incidents of disorder in Manchester.

The boy pleaded guilty to two charges of violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Monday afternoon.

It followed disturbances outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on July 31, and in Manchester city centre on August 3.

Prosecutor Tess Kenyon told the court the boy had “played an active role” in both disturbances.

Ms Kenyon said the boy was part of a group that gathered outside the Holiday Inn hotel on July 31 and was “seen in footage handing a rock to another youth during the disorder”.

She added that he was part of a group that attacked a bus, telling the court: “He kicks the bus at the side as it drove past him.”

During subsequent disorder in Manchester city centre on August 3, Ms Kenyon said the boy was “filmed by police kicking the front window of a vape shop” and had periodically worn a balaclava during the disturbances.

Ms Kenyon added: “He was also seen to throw a missile at a police van.”

Defending the boy, Natasha McGarr said he was “very sorry” and “absolutely ashamed” of his conduct.

Ms McGarr added: “He is really upset for his mother that he’s had to put her through these things.”

District Judge Joanne Hirst said the case was “very serious”, adding it was the first she had dealt with of a person “attending both incidents” of disorder.

The judge added: “He’s more involved in the violence and disorder than any other defendant I’ve seen coming through these courts, adult or child.”

The boy, who was wearing a grey jumper, was remanded to local authority accommodation and will be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on September 2.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy admitted throwing an object towards mounted police during disorder in Bolton.

The boy pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutor Ms Kenyon said the boy was seen on CCTV on August 4 throwing “an object towards mounted police officers who were trying to disperse protesters” and “walking towards an ongoing protest with a weapon in his hand”.

Ms Kenyon added that video footage also showed him aiding looters by “holding up shutters of a convenience store while others are trying to get into the store”.

In a statement read out to the court, the shop owner said: “I believe it was targeted because of racism against me.”

District Judge Hirst said the case was “a very serious matter” and told the boy: “You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.

“Your mum deserves better than this, we all deserve better.”

The boy was remanded to local authority accommodation and banned from Bolton town centre.

He will be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on September 2.