Boy, 14, arrested after teenager killed in ‘shocking and tragic’ street attack

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was killed in a street attack during which witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

The victim, aged 15, died on Thursday after being set upon by a group of youths in Linwood Road, Handsworth Birmingham, shortly after 3.30pm.

The boy, who lived locally, was taken to hospital but died a short time later from his injuries.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth (PA Wire)

West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy had been arrested on Friday morning. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and this arrest is a positive step forward as we try to establish exactly what happened yesterday afternoon.

“Yesterday’s events were shocking and tragic. My thoughts are with the boy’s family, who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We’re doing all we can to fully understand what took place. Violence like this on our streets is heartbreaking and deeply concerning.

“I’d urge anyone who saw anything or has any information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses said shots were heard and the suspects were armed with knives.

Officers believe the group fled in a white car which crashed into a house in Wheeler Street, Lozells.

A resident of Linwood Road said she had not been at home at the time of the incident, but was shocked to hear someone had been killed.

The NHS worker, who did not give her name, said: “We’ve lived here 45 years and I’ve never heard of anything like this.

“It’s just shocking and really, really sad.”