Boy, 14, becomes fourth youth arrested over murder of teenage boys in Bristol

A fourth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon as two other youths are remanded in custody.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Friday evening the arrest of the 14-year-old boy in connection with the death of the pair who died after being stabbed in Bristol on the evening of January 27.

This follows the arrest of a 17-year-old boy also on suspicion of murder on Thursday who remains in custody.

The force said in a statement: “A further arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

“A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder this evening (Friday 2 February). A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the same offence last night remains in custody too.

“We have updated the families of Mason and Max this evening of the latest arrest and specially-trained officers continue to provide them with support.”

The latest arrest comes as two male defendants, aged 15 and 16, appeared separately at Bristol Youth Court on Friday jointly charged with murdering the two boys.

The pair spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses during brief hearings. They did not enter pleas to the two charges they face.

They sat in the well of the court with an appropriate adult and social worker nearby.

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded the youths into custody and ordered them to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

“You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation,” she added.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier, two men were remanded into custody when they appeared separately at Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

They are alleged to have impeded the police in apprehending the two youths accused of murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Bristol, were ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday, a trial date was set by Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, for Anthony Snook, who is also accused of murdering the boys.

Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, was excused attendance for the short hearing.

The judge fixed a trial date of October 7 and remanded Snook into custody.

In addition, a 42-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on conditional bail.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: “The families of Mason and Max have been updated on all the latest developments in our ongoing investigation, and we’ll continue to ensure they have all the support they need through specialist liaison officers.

“Now court proceedings are under way, it’s even more important to remind people that posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming judicial process while also causing further upset to Mason’s and Max’s families.”