Boy, 14, charged after seven-year-old girl sexually assaulted

By The Newsroom
17:40pm, Wed 14 Jul 2021
A teenage boy has been charged after a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near a playpark in Tayside.

The attack happened on Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm near to the Castle Green Playpark in Broughty Ferry.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday and he has now been charged.

Officers said a joint report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and Children’s Reporter.

Detective Inspector Gail Hill said: “We understand that this has been a distressing incident for those involved and an emotive incident felt by the whole local community.

“I would ask now that the public act responsibly and are mindful to the ongoing live legal proceedings in this case.

“I would like to thank the local community and all who assisted while our investigations have been ongoing.”

