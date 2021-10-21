error code: 1003
Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

The boy, who has not been named by police because of his age – is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court later, South Wales Police said.

Tributes left at the scene where five-year-old Logan was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Logan – also known as Logan Williams – was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday July 31.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

