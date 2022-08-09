09 August 2022

Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in lake

By The Newsroom
09 August 2022

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene at North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, just after 5pm on Monday after reports that a teenager had not re-surfaced after being in the water.

Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

Emergency Services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a body was recovered hours later just before 11pm.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the boy’s next of kin have been informed, the force added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman alleging Ryan Giggs headbutted her saw early ‘red flags, court hears

news

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms in UK

news

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

world news