22 October 2021

Boy, 14, in court charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, stood in Newport Crown Court on Friday before Judge Daniel Williams.

He is accused of killing Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, on July 31 in Bridgend South Wales, and first appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on November 12 and has been placed in the care of the local authority.

Logan Mwangi, five, was found dead in a river in July (PA) (PA Wire)

Logan was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend County after police were called to reports of a missing child.

His mother, Angharad Williamson, is also charged with his murder and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning wearing a plain navy T-shirt and trousers.

She is the third person charged with the Logan’s murder alongside her partner John Cole, 39, and the 14-year-old.

Williamson, from Sarn, will appear again at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

