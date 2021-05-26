Boy, 15, among three arrested over fatal stabbing of teenager

A 15-year-old boy is among three people arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook in Corby on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a boy being stabbed on Constable Road.

Rayon Pennycook

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said they were called to a private address in the town at 6.57pm after the caller reported a medical emergency.

Two paramedics in ambulance cars, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance were sent but despite their efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Police said three teenagers, two aged 17 and one aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in custody.

On Wednesday morning, the surrounding area remained cordoned off to members of the public.

This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died.

An officer could be seen standing guard outside a property on the adjacent Reynolds Road and around five police vehicles were stationed nearby.

Tributes have started to be paid to the teenage victim, with one person leaving flowers and a message which read: “May you rest in peace, so sad.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

Corby incident (PA Wire)

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

The force have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.