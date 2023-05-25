25 May 2023

Boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences

By The Newsroom
25 May 2023

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an explosive substance and inviting support for a proscribed far-right group.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is from Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire.

He was arrested in December 2022 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Thames Valley Police.

The boy was charged with two terrorism offences, possession of an explosive substance, and inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

Police said the group’s ideology is linked to the extreme right-wing.

The teenager will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton pay tribute to Tina Turner

world news

Woman, 81, bit by royal motorcycle escort loses fight for life

news

Suella Braverman gets rap over the knuckles but no sanction over speeding fiasco

news