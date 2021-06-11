Boy, 15, dies after stabbing in London

Police forensic officers on Blyth Road in Hayes
Police forensic officers on Blyth Road in Hayes (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:20pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes at just before 8.35am on Friday.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Police at the scene in Hayes (PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police said a suspect had been detained, but provided no further details.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the force added.

Cordons remain in place at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 1681/11Jun, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

