17 July 2022

Boy, 15, due in court after being accused of planning terror attacks

By The Newsroom
17 July 2022

A 15-year-old boy from Cowes on the Isle of Wight has been charged with a terrorism offence.

The teenager was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with help from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday July 11.

On Sunday July 17, after being quizzed, he was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 18.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Speculation about Putin’s assassination is ‘wishful thinking’, says UK military chief

news

Thousands head to beaches despite health chief’s warning of ‘ferocious heat’

news

Kemi Badenoch to do ‘whatever it takes’ to deal with illegal Channel crossings

news