Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder after private school assault
By The Newsroom
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of GBH with intent over a violent assault on two teenage boys and an adult at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on Friday.
The boy will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning following the incident at the private school, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The boys, who are both students at the school, remain in hospital with one in a critical condition and the other described as being in a serious but stable condition.
The man, a staff member at the school, was injured but discharged from hospital on Friday, the force said.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox