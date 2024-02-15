Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Bristol

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a park in Bristol.

The teenager was attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the St Phillips area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was attacked by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles.

After being attacked, the boy ran to Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured. He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and a critical incident has been declared.

Bristol Commander, Superintendent Mark Runacres, said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end.

“While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified but his family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

Following the incident, the A420 was closed between West Street and the Lawrence Hill roundabout to allow crime scene investigators to examine the scene.

This was reopened overnight but a cordon remains in place in Rawnsley Park, where the boy was attacked.

On Thursday, investigators wearing white forensic suits were seen examining the scene and taking photographs.

A yellow and white forensic tent was erected over a picnic bench in the park, close to children’s play equipment.

Police said officers are making enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, adding that increased patrols would take place in the area.

A force spokesman added: “These tragedies are a stark reminder of the horrific impact knife crime has on our communities.

“One of our key priorities is to reduce knife crime and we are working year-round to tackle it.”

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Dan Norris, mayor for the West of England, called for a new approach to tackling what he described as a “growing trend” of knife violence.

He said: “My first thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man. It’s always a tragedy when a young person loses their life but particularly so when it is caused by such unnecessary and senseless violence.

“People across the West of England are rightly concerned about what appears to be a growing trend of knife violence.

“This can’t go on. We must learn the lessons of this and other recent tragic knife incidents across our region. A new approach to knife crime – including its complex causes – is desperately needed.”

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, tweeted: “Bristol is waking up to tragic news. I can’t begin to imagine what the victim’s family are experiencing, my thoughts are with them.

“This needs to stop. We will make every effort to support the family, the police and local community at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5224039827.