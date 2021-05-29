Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook

Rayon Pennycook
Rayon Pennycook (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
12:21pm, Sat 29 May 2021
A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old boy.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made his first appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with killing Rayon Pennycook in Corby on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Police has said two boys aged 15 and 17 have also been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers were called at about 7pm on Tuesday to reports of a boy being stabbed on Constable Road.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it was called to a private address in the town at 6.57pm after reports of a medical emergency.

Two paramedics in ambulance cars, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance were sent, but the victim died at the scene.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

