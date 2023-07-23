23 July 2023

Boy charged over serious assault in Dublin

By The Newsroom
23 July 2023

A male youth has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a US tourist in central Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai announced the juvenile had been arrested.

He later appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children’s Court again on Thursday.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was injured in an attack on Talbot Street on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself

news

‘Very special’ orangutan born at Blackpool Zoo could spark new generation of the species

news

Resorts evacuated as blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes

world news