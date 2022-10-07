Boy charged with murder of 14-year-old in Gateshead
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Gateshead.
Northumbria Police found Tomasz Oleszak with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.
The force confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court at 10am today.
Christopher Atkinson, head of the Crown Court Unit at CPS North East, said: “Our thoughts are with Tomasz Oleszak’s family at this difficult time.”
Northumbria Police said a 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.
Brendan Robson, headteacher of Cardinal Hume Catholic School, said: “As a much-loved and treasured pupil, Tomasz was a dedicated and committed young man who was the life and soul of his friendship group.
“Tomasz was charismatic and engaging, always displaying a great sense of humour.
“He was a loyal friend who others could turn to. As a talented footballer and wonderful team player he has been described by his friends as ‘someone you’d always want to have on your team’.
“The staff will remember his warmth, energy and positive personality.
“He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
