Boy raises £500,000 by sleeping in a tent for a year

An 11-year-old boy has raised more than £500,000 for charity by sleeping in a tent in his garden for a year.

Max Woosey started his adventure on March 28 last year to raise money for a hospice which looked after a family friend, Rick Abbott.

Mr Abbott was a keen adventurer, camper and outdoor sports enthusiast and shortly before dying he gave his tent to Max and told him: “Promise me you’ll have your own adventures in it.”

Max Woosey camped out in all sorts of bad weather during his 12-month adventure (Woosey family/PA).

The 11-year-old, from Braunton, Devon, has braved all sorts of foul weather, including a cold snap which saw the lowest temperatures in the UK for a decade.

Max spent his birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve sleeping in his tent.

On Saturday night – to mark the year milestone – more than 1,000 children from across the world joined Max to sleep in a tent or a den inside their home as part of his Big Camp Out.

Max 1

On Twitter, Max wrote: “Well done to everyone who took part in #MaxsBigCampOut last night, it was incredible to see so many others taking part.

“The total has now reached over £500,000. Star-struck so to everyone who has supported and taken part, thank you.”

Max recently received support from his own two inspirational heroes, Bear Grylls and Jonny Wilkinson, who sent him video messages of encouragement.

His father, Mark Woosey, a Royal Marine, never thought what started out as a few nights in a tent would last a whole year.

“I thought he meant just for a few days. I couldn’t believe it when he started camping out every night, for weeks on end,” Mr Woosey said.

“Max has been on an amazing journey. It has brought out both his empathy for others and his steely determination.”

– Donations can be made at https://maxsbigcampout.justgiving.com/