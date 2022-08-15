15 August 2022

Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13

By The Newsroom
15 August 2022

A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.

The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.

Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.

All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well

Emergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.

Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast on Saturday.

“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.

“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”

