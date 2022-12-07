‘BP must divest from Russian oil firm or pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction’

Oil giant BP must divest from its Russian assets or put the profits towards rebuilding Ukraine, a Labour former minister has said.

Dame Margaret Hodge called for the British company to cut its ties with oil firm Rosneft, which is majority owned by the Russian state.

She described BP’s profits from Rosneft as “blood money”, echoing the words of Ukrainian president Volodymyr’s Zelensky’s economic adviser.

Oleg Ustenko has reportedly written to BP urging it to sell its shares in the Kremlin-backed oil firm.

Dame Margaret told the Commons: “Today is the 286th day of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion into the Ukraine. In February, three days after the war started, BP said, and I quote, it will ‘exit its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft’, Russia’s main oil company.

“Despite this promise, BP remains one of the largest shareholders and, according to the excellent research by Global Witness, they are set to receive £580 million in dividends on the back of bumper profits fuelled by the war.

“Does the minister agree with me that it is utterly shameful that a large publicly-listed British company profits from the sale of oil that is funding Putin’s war?

“Does he further agree with the words of Mr Ustenko, President Zelensky’s economic adviser, who wrote to BP and said, ‘This is blood money, pure and simple’?”

The MP for Barking added: “Will this Government therefore work to persuade BP to donate the entirety of its Russian dividends to the reconstruction of Ukraine? And, if this fails, will he commit to act and force them to do so through a special windfall tax?”

Treasury minister James Cartlidge said any firm divesting from Russian assets will not face “a straightforward process”.

Mr Cartlidge said: “I do entirely understand why people feel as strongly as they do on this subject. I feel strongly. It is appalling what Putin has done in Ukraine but I am not going to comment on specific UK companies, or taxpayers, or their commercial decisions.

“What I would say to her and to colleagues is I have set out the range of measures that we are taking. It is important to stress that while we all want to see companies that have committed to divesting doing so, there are, of course, issues presented.

“I don’t say this with specific prejudice to any firm or any individual company, but, for example, I think were it to be the case, for example, that a firm divesting from Russia selling its shares were to sell them in such a way that they returned to an individual or entity that was sanctioned, for example, there would be condemnation of that – and rightly so.”

Mr Cartlidge said the UK “can be very proud of the enormous effort we have taken as a country” to support Ukraine.