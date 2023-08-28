Bracing for patchy rain: Weather forecast for Bristol, Monday August 28th
The morning begins with scattered showers and an initial temperature of 13°C. As we move into the early, clouds cover the sky, causing a slight drop in temperature to 14°C. Towards the late morning, the chance of rain increases, and the temperature will rise to around 15°C. By midday, we are expecting scattered showers with a temperature of 18°C. The afternoon will remain cloudy with sunny spells, peaking at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect a cool start with a temperature of 11°C, a couple of degrees cooler than today. It will be a predominantly cloudy morning, though the temperature will rise to 15°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers, with an increase in temperature, peaking at 20°C. The minimum temperature will be 11°C, and the maximum temperature will be 20°C.
In the next few days, expect the temperatures to range between a cool 10°C in the early mornings to a comfortable 18°C in the afternoons. The mornings will be predominantly clear with sunny spells becoming increasingly cloudy as we move into the afternoons. Despite the clouds, however, the chance of rain will decrease over the coming days.
