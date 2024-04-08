Bradford stabbing timeline as manhunt continues

A woman fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram has been identified by police while her suspected attacker remains on the run.

A manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted over the murder in Bradford of Kulsuma Akter.

Here is a timeline of events from the stabbing, leading up to the continued manhunt.

– Saturday April 6

A 27-year-old woman was attacked and stabbed “multiple times” as she pushed her baby in a pram in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre.

Police were called to the area at 3.21pm.

She was taken to hospital and subsequently died of her injuries.

A man reportedly fled the scene.

– Sunday April 7

Detectives investigating the murder named Habibur Masum, 25, as a man wanted on suspicion of the offence.

He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

He was last seen on Saturday at 3.30pm, when he was captured on CCTV getting on a bus at Market Street, before getting off the bus at 3.42pm on Killinghall Road walking towards Bradford Moor Park.

West Yorkshire Police also revealed the woman and Masum were known to each other.

– Monday April 8

Kulsuma Akter, 27, from Oldham was formally named by police as the woman stabbed to death.

Extensive inquiries are under way to find Masum.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said West Yorkshire Police had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its contact with Ms Akter.

Greater Manchester Police said it had also referred itself to the IOPC over previous contact with the victim and suspect.

Renewing his appeal to the public for information, Mr Miller said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”