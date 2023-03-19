Braverman prepared to change laws to make it easier to kick out rogue police

Laws could be changed to make it easier for police chiefs to sack rogue officers, the Home Secretary said.

Suella Braverman said it was currently “very difficult” for chief constables to kick out officers who “fall short”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has estimated that hundreds of officers in his force have been getting away with misconduct and even criminal behaviour, but he currently has no way of removing them.

The Home Office launched a review of the police disciplinary process earlier this year after serving Met officer David Carrick was convicted for being a serial rapist.

Problems with vetting officers across police forces were also identified by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The Met is braced for a difficult week with the publication of Baroness Casey’s review of the culture and standards in the force, commissioned in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Ms Braverman gave Sir Mark her backing to raise standards in the Met, although she acknowledged there were “serious problems” in policing.

She told reporters accompanying her on a visit to Rwanda: “That’s why the inspectorate carried out a wholesale review, not just for the Met but of all police forces, and laid out around 40 recommendations on what police forces should be doing to raise their standards with vetting and processing.

“I’ve announced changes that we are going to make, or consult on at least, on the dismissals process.

“We have found that it’s very difficult for a chief constable to dismiss an officer… who falls short.

“If the law needs changing, I will do that.

“But ultimately, we need to ensure that all standards are raised, and the Met Commissioner was really serious about achieving that goal.”

We've got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards

She said there had been “real failings” in the Met, some of which had “tragic” consequences.

“What’s important now is we get behind the commissioner and his turnaround plan, and we support him and his deputy to ensure that the Met is recruiting and retaining the best people to protect the public and improving its standards and keeping people safe.

“The commissioner has my backing to do that.”

But she added: “We’ve got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards.”

Scotland Yard hopes the Casey review will be an opportunity to reset relations with communities in the capital and help the process of rebuilding trust following cases such as Couzens and Carrick.

In an indication that the report makes for uncomfortable reading, the Met’s deputy commissioner Dame Lynne Owens, who has seen it ahead of its publication, said “for those of us who care, our emotional response will be raw” and the force should “expect critical commentary” in its wake.

She said: “I have a heartfelt plea. This is an opportunity for the many outstanding officers and staff to work with communities to reset where needed. Much of what she (Casey) says will resonate with you too.”